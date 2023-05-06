The Border Mail
Four Border homes passed in as interest rates bite into house prices

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 6 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:19pm
There were plenty of umbrellas in use at Saturday's auction in East Albury. It was one of four homes that failed to sell. Picture by James Wiltshire
All Border properties put up for auction passed in at the weekend as interest rates bite into home prices.

