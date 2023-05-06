Four Border homes passed in as interest rates bite into house prices

All Border properties put up for auction passed in at the weekend as interest rates bite into home prices.
Properties on Electra Street in East Albury, Clinton Avenue in West Albury, and Stockman Circuit and Litchfield Drive in Thurgoona all failed to sell under the hammer.
The three-bedroom East Albury property passed in at $610,000.
James Seymour, who was auctioneer for the Thurgoona properties, said last week's interest rate rise hadn't helped with buyers looking to buy outside of auctions.
"The market is still up 40 per cent on where it was in March 2020, since the start of Covid," he said.
"It was up 45 per cent as of around last November, but it's come back five per cent.
"The Melbourne Cup Day interest rate rise has halved the number of open house attendees.
"We've certainly got a lot of good properties on the market at the moment, but there are fewer buyers than there were 12 months ago."
Mr Seymour expects the market to rise again once interest rate rises plateau.
"Prices are still really strong, but they've come away about five per cent on where they were 12 months ago," he said.
