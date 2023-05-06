Video shows amazing moment when missing woman found at Dartmouth

Police have released video showing the moment a missing woman was found in the North East.
Lillian Ip, 48, had been missing since Sunday while on holiday in the Bright region.
Video released on Saturday shows the 48-year-old waving to the helicopter.
Two police officers attended the site at Dartmouth and saved the 48-year-old, who appeared to be relieved.
The two officers gave a thumbs up when she was found.
"Lillian was found a good 60 kilometres away from the nearest town and due to health issues she was unable to try and walk for help so stayed with her car," Sergeant Martin Torpey said.
"She used great common sense to stay with her car and not wander off into bushland, which assisted in police being able to find her.
"She was only planning a short-day trip so had only taken a couple of snacks and lollies with her but no water.
"The only liquid Lillian, who doesn't drink, had with her was a bottle of wine she had bought as a gift for her mother so that got her through.
"While she couldn't move her car, she was able to use the heater overnight give her some warmth.
"After being lost in the bush for five days, she was extremely relieved and grateful to see us and we were just as happy to see her."
