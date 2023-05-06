The Border Mail
Video shows amazing moment when missing woman found at Dartmouth

By Blair Thomson
Updated May 6 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 2:04pm
Police have released video showing the moment a missing woman was found in the North East.

