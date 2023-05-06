Wodonga extended their winning streak to nine matches by putting Myrtleford to the sword on Saturday.
Five goals from Oscar Willding helped the Bulldogs prevail by 15.11 (101) to 8.2 (50) in the rain at John Flower Oval.
Despite having 10 scoring shots to two in the first quarter, Wodonga only led by three goals at the first break but they had pushed the margin out to 37 points by half-time.
Brody Ricardi, having been pushed forward by the Saints, kicked three goals in five minutes after the main break and Myrtleford momentarily looked like reeling the Bulldogs in.
But Wodonga kicked the last five goals of the game to snuff out any flickering hopes.
Jordan Taylor's side, having won their last four games of 2022, have now started this season 5-0 to strengthen their grip on top spot.
They now boast the Ovens and Murray's only unbeaten record after Albury went down at home to Wangaratta.
More to follow.
