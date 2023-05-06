The Border Mail
Wangaratta was underdogs, but kicked eight goals to four after half-time

By Andrew Moir
Updated May 6 2023 - 6:29pm, first published 6:09pm
Wangaratta's Michael Newton marks in the win over Albury on Saturday, May 6. Picture by James Wiltshire
The 'real' Wangaratta posted a strong 13-point win over undefeated Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 6.

