Wangaratta was underdogs, but kicked eight goals to four after half-time

The 'real' Wangaratta posted a strong 13-point win over undefeated Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 6.
Wangaratta was stripped of last year's premiership after breaking the salary cap and for the first month was a shadow of the team which toppled Yarrawonga by three points in the grand final.
The Pies won only one of their first four games, but they were granted an appeal during the week after losing the flag.
And Wangaratta was magnificent away to the Tigers, kicking eight goals to four after half-time in the 14.11 (95) to 12.10 (82) win.
The win sent a signal to every team that the Pies are back with a bang.
