The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Billabong Crows grab a draw away to reigning Hume League premiers Holbrook

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 6 2023 - 9:26pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Connell gets his kick away for Billabong Crows. Picture by James Wiltshire
Jack Connell gets his kick away for Billabong Crows. Picture by James Wiltshire

Billabong Crows underlined their tag as the Hume League's big improvers by holding reigning premiers Holbrook to a draw on their own patch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.