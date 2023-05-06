Billabong Crows underlined their tag as the Hume League's big improvers by holding reigning premiers Holbrook to a draw on their own patch.
The visitors kicked 7.6 (48) to the Brookers' 6.12 (48) at Holbrook, where Connor Hargreaves and Gerard Dacey both slotted two goals for the Crows.
With no more than five points separating the sides at any of the breaks, Crows coach John Simpson felt it was a fair result.
"Draws are always bittersweet," Simpson said.
"It was fairly representative of the day; it was a good arm wrestle and no-one ever seemed to have the wood over the other team.
"I was extremely encouraged by our performance.
"We've been really confident, in our little world out at Oaklands and Urana, that what we're doing is going to help us play some really good football this year.
"The guys, while we lost (to Jindera) last weekend, took a lot of good things away from that game and they'll definitely use today as a real confidence-booster."
Brock-Burrum ran Osborne close before going down by 10.9 (69) to 9.5 (59) at Osborne, while CDHBU beat Henty by 22 points at Coreen.
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla got over Lockhart 11.10 (76) to 7.11 (53) and Culcairn pumped Murray Magpies by 136 points.
