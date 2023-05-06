ROUND FIVE
FOOTBALL
Yarrawonga 10.10 (70) def Lavington 8.9 (57)
Wodonga 15.11 (101) def Myrtleford 8.2 (50)
Nth Albury 11.14 (80) def Wod. Raiders 6.7 (43)
Albury 12.10 (82) lost to Wangaratta 14.11 (95)
NETBALL
Yarrawonga 58 def Lavington 54
Wodonga 27 lost to Myrtleford 65
Nth Albury 45 lost to Wod. Raiders 48
Albury 24 lost to Wangaratta 47
ROUND FOUR
Osborne 10.9 (69) def Brock-Burrum 9.5 (59)
Culcairn 25.14 (164) def Magpies 4.4 (28)
Holbrook 6.12 (48) drew with Bill. Crows 6.12 (48)
CDHBU 12.10 (82) def Henty 9.6 (60)
Howlong 14.11 (95) def Jindera 5.4 (34)
RWW Giants 11.10 (76) def Lockhart 7.11 (53)
ROUND FIVE
Tallangatta 16.7 (103) def Mitta Utd 8.4 (52)
Dederang-MB 19.11 (125) def Rutherglen 5.7 (37)
Thurgoona 19.11 (125) def Wod. Saints 9.9 (63)
Wahgunyah 1.4 (10) lost to Beechworth 43.20 (278)
Barnawartha 4.8 (32) lost to Yackandandah 17.12 (114)
Chiltern 7.5 (47) lost to Kiewa-SC 11.9 (75)
ROUND THREE
Corryong 6.2 (38) lost to Tumbarumba 12.20 (92)
Bullioh 10.8 (68) lost to Cudgewa 16.12 (108)
