HOWLONG has reminded the competition it remains an emerging force, with a quartet of recruits starring in a big win over Jindera.
Returning Spider Nick Shelley - back from RWW Giants - had the job on Jindera's Trent Castles and despite giving up size held the power full-forward to three goals.
At the other end of the ground, Tumbarumba import Tyler Lampe kicked three majors while Corowa-Rutherglen pair Matt Wilson and Jarred Lane kicked three and two, respectively.
"Obviously it was Trent's first game of the year but I thought Nick was really smart about where he positioned himself, I thought he did a really good job against a quality player," Spiders co-coach David Miles said.
"The backs helped Nick out as well. I thought our defenders defended really hard.
"Laney was really damaging around the contest and so was Matty Wilson, he's a really hard worker and gets in smart spots and competes one-on-one really well.
"And Tyler was really competitive in the ruck and at centre-half forward."
Despite a close first half, the Spiders put the visitors to the sword in the third quarter and ran out comfortable 14.11 (95) to 5.4 (34) victors.
Jindera lost Kristopher Holman to concussion during the game while Spider Ben Baker was held back for another week as he seeks to overcome a lower leg complaint.
The Spiders enjoyed good rebound off half-back from youngster Jayden Steinke and Todd Mcnamara while Caleb Hobbs scored a goal after getting the call-up from the reserves.
Manny Hughes was also lively for the Spiders while Jesse Harris and Mitchell Lawrence were Jindera's best.
"I thought it was a really solid team performance - it's probably as good as our pressure around the footy has been," Miles said.
"We seemed to be able to get a few things right today and use the footy well.
"They were not quite full strength but I think we were really happy with a strong performance against a strong side."
The game evened up in the last quarter with both sides enjoying similar inside-50 numbers, but Howlong were more clinical with Wilson kicking the first of the quarter and Lane adding his two.
But Miles said his side wouldn't be getting ahead of itself.
"We know it's a really close competition, you saw that in the Holbrook-Billabong Crows result today.
"We had our day today but we need to make sure our intensity, training and preparation is spot on for next week (against Crows).
"That will be another eight point game for us. We're looking forward to that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.