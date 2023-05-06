The Border Mail
Yarrawonga racks up fourth straight win, toppling Lavington by 13 points

Updated May 6 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 7:06pm
Leigh Williams kicked four goals for the Pigeons against the Panthers.
Yarrawonga moved into second spot in the Ovens and Murray Football League after its 13-point win over Lavington on Saturday, May 6.

