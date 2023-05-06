Yarrawonga racks up fourth straight win, toppling Lavington by 13 points

Yarrawonga moved into second spot in the Ovens and Murray Football League after its 13-point win over Lavington on Saturday, May 6.
Pigeons' spearhead Leigh Williams kicked four goals, while on-baller Willie Wheeler and defender Bailey Frauenfelder were also superb in the 10.10 (70) to 8.9 (57) home win.
It was only the Panthers' second game since April 10 and it was also their biggest loss after two single-figure thrillers.
Lavington now has just the one win from four games and it's looking more than likely it will need to upset either Wangaratta or Albury to complete the first round to play finals.
