North Albury wins first game in a year, Raiders on receiving end again

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 6 2023 - 7:35pm, first published 7:27pm
North's Josh Minogue (21) and Nathan Dennis celebrate the win over Raiders. Picture by James Wiltshire
North Albury won its first game in the Ovens and Murray Football League for 12 months on Saturday, May 6.

Sports Journalist

