North Albury wins first game in a year, Raiders on receiving end again

North Albury won its first game in the Ovens and Murray Football League for 12 months on Saturday, May 6.
The Hoppers toppled Wodonga Raiders 11.14 (80) to 6.7 (43).
It's the club's first win since also beating Raiders on May 7, 2022.
Raiders remain the league's only winless outfit.
