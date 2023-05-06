The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Angus Baker suffers hand injury during Wodonga's win over Myrtleford

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 6 2023 - 8:43pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Baker is challenged by Myrtleford's Alex Jacobs. Picture by Mark Jesser
Angus Baker is challenged by Myrtleford's Alex Jacobs. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga is sweating on news of the hand injury which forced gun midfielder Angus Baker out of Saturday's win over Myrtleford.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.