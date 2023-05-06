Wodonga is sweating on news of the hand injury which forced gun midfielder Angus Baker out of Saturday's win over Myrtleford.
Baker came off the ground early in the third quarter at John Flower Oval in clear discomfort and didn't reappear.
Among the favourites to take out this year's Morris Medal, the Canberra-based star would be a major loss if sidelined for an extended period.
"We don't know if there's a break or tendon damage but we definitely know he's dislocated his finger," Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor confirmed.
"'Bakes' has been sensational for us.
"He's a gun but I'm more disappointed for him as a person.
"He's three-and-a-half hours away from home at the moment, so it can be a little bit of a tricky situation but we'll put our arms around him and look after him.
"I have no idea (how long he'll be out for).
"It'll just depend on breaks and ligament damage so we'll have to wait and see.
"It could be good that we've got two-and-a-half or three weeks off."
Wodonga's next game is at home to Wangaratta Rovers on May 27, given they have the bye in round six before the Ovens and Murray's interleague clash with the GV League on May 20.
They beat the Saints by 15.11 (101) to 8.2 (50) on Saturday, extending their undefeated start to the season and cementing top spot after five rounds.
"I try not to (get excited)," Taylor said.
"Last year, I felt like I saw the talent but we didn't produce week in, week out.
"We've got a couple of byes but then we've got a really tough run with Rovers, Albury (June 3) and Yarrawonga (June 10) and we're excited to play the best sides in the competition.
"We've been embracing the challenges that have been thrown at us and in the end, if you want to be good in this competition, you've got to compete against the best.
"We're excited for that."
