Coronation spectacle should be followed by a sensible conversation

Life has its milestones and for many Australians, the coronation of King Charles III was one of them.
The occasion was something they wanted to commit to memory, just as a now-dwindling number of them did when the late Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953. They were drawn by the spectacle and the sense of witnessing history. Unlike the Queen's coronation 70 years ago, three years before Australia's first TV broadcast, they were able to watch proceedings live in their living rooms.
It's not only the technology that's evolved since the last coronation.
Attitudes to many things, including the monarchy, have changed. An Australian in 1953 would find their country unrecognisable in 2023.
Politically, socially and culturally, we're a different nation. We've embraced multiculturalism. We've begun to recognise and celebrate the ancient culture of the First Nations people. And over the years, despite our lingering fondness for the UK, we've accepted our place in the Indo-Pacific, as geography dictates we must.
With that evolution has come an inevitable questioning of the relevance of our constitutional ties to the British monarchy. While its pomp and ceremony might reaffirm the relevance of the monarchy in some minds, this coronation will also fuel an appetite for change. Its eye-watering expense at a time when Britons, like us, are confronting a cost of living crisis have some in that country asking questions.
Here, those questions were likely to grow more insistent as we watched an occasion steeped in notions of class, entitlement and servitude - all anathema to our own sense of equality and the fair go.
When the long reign of Queen Elizabeth came to an end last year, respect for the person rather than the institution - riven by scandal and vicious infighting - kept talk of the republic muted.
But it won't stay quiet for long. The historical significance of this weekend will not, for modern Australia anyway, be a renewal of vows. The coronation will instead consign the institution to the past, where it ought to be for a country well able to stand on its own two feet, with its own destiny, its own values and its own head of state.
During the course of King Charles' reign, we must strive for a sensible conversation about the monarchy and a decision on our ties to it.
