An unheralded Tallangatta has raised serious doubts about the finals credentials of Mitta United after inflicting a 51-point mauling of the Blues at Tallangatta on Saturday.
Only a week after having their pants pulled down by reigning premier Chiltern, the Blues copped another reality check after being on the receiving end of a 16.7 (103) to 8.4 (52) touch-up from the Hoppers.
Crumbing forward Adam Healy proved to be the surprise packet for the Hoppers with six goals in what was easily his best match in the green and gold.
Healy is the son of David who played in multiple flags for the Hoppers during the 1990s.
The young Hopper may not have racked-up a heap of touches but nailed several tough shots from tight angles to prove the most damaging player on the ground.
Kaine Parsons slotted four goals for the home side with Sean Barran, Dan O'Connell and Ben Hewatt also running amok in the impressive win.
Hoppers coach Tim Kennedy said he was pleasantly surprised by the ease of the victory against a side who is widely tipped to be the biggest improvers in the competition.
"It was a great win against a side who has recruited well and it's fair to say Mitta's top-five players are the equal of any in the competition," Kennedy said.
"So we were stoked to get the win.
"We have been competitive early in the season against some good sides in Yackandandah and Beechworth but fell away in the last quarter.
"But yesterday we produced a four-quarter performance and were able to run over the top of the opposition."
While the Hoppers endured a lean off-season on the recruiting front, Kennedy said the emergence of several youngsters is where the improvement would come from this season.
He cited Healy's performance over the weekend as the classic example.
"The win on Saturday was a bit of reward for effort for our young team," he said.
"Adam had a day out in our forward half and everything he touched turned to gold.
"Most of the goals he kicked weren't easy and he nailed some tough shots much to the delight of our supporters.
"I wasn't surprised by his performance because he has got the talent but it was nice from a team perspective to find another avenue to goal and not rely so heavily on Kaine (Parsons) to kick a winning score.
"Adam produced a spectacular performance and it was easily his best match for the club."
