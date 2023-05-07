The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Tallangatta hand Mitta United a reality check after enjoying a thumping win

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 7 2023 - 10:43am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaine Parsons booted four goals to be one of the Hoppers' best.
Kaine Parsons booted four goals to be one of the Hoppers' best.

An unheralded Tallangatta has raised serious doubts about the finals credentials of Mitta United after inflicting a 51-point mauling of the Blues at Tallangatta on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.