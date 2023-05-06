Kiewa-Sandy Creek has that familiar premiership glint in its eyes after claiming the prized scalp of defending premier Chiltern at Chiltern on Saturday.
In their first serious test of the season, the Hawks made an early statement that they will once again be a serious flag threat.
Last year's grand finalists sit second on the ladder with a 5-0 record after their 11.9 (75) to 7.5 (47) victory and took a giant stride towards securing a coveted top-three finish.
In contrast, the Swans have slumped to sixth on the ladder with a 2-2-1 record after a tough early season draw against four sides expected to play finals.
Although the defending premier remains a finals contender, it already faces a monumental task to force its way back inside the top-three which history says is imperative to hold the premiership cup aloft.
Despite playing away from home, the Hawks led at every change and looked to be cruising to victory at the final change with a three goal advantage.
The visitors defence led superbly by Nathan Vogel, Nic Carney and Cameron Evans were outstanding in the first three-quarters, restricting the Swans to four goals.
But goals to Brad Hibberson, Ashton Brookes and Mark Doolan in the first 12-minutes of the final term handed the Swans the lead for the first time since early in the first-quarter.
With the match-up for grabs it was Josh Hicks who stood tall for the visitors.
The classy Hawk nailed two crucial goals with Jack Haughen, Jake Hicks and Dylan Blaszczyk also hitting the scoreboard late to signal the end of the Swans' spirited fightback.
Josh Hicks claimed best on ground honours with Dayle Martin and Haugen also prominent.
Haugen is back at the Hawks after playing only one reserves match last season and shapes as a vital inclusion with his pace and ball winning ability adding another dimension to an already formidable midfield.
Coach Jack Neil said it was a stirring victory by the Hawks in a replay of last year's grand final.
"It was a solid win considering they hit the front half-way through the last-quarter," Neil said.
"We knew being the quality side that they are and the reigning premier that they were going to come hard.
"Nobody expects to get an easy game against Chiltern at Chiltern.
"I felt we had plenty of opportunities earlier to put the match beyond doubt but probably didn't cash in and left the door open.
"So when they wrestled back the momentum in that last-quarter, it was always going to be a case of what our response would be.
"But to the boys' credit, they really lifted and it was great leadership shown by our senior core."
Neil had special praise for Josh Hicks who enhanced his reputation as one of the premier midfielders in competition.
"I thought Josh was brilliant today, which he is most weeks," he said.
"But this week he went to another level when we needed him to and took everyone else in the side along for the ride.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Both his goals were vitally important but it's his sheer hard work around the ground most weeks that makes him a class above."
The home side was best served by Barton medallist Scott Meyer who was his side's best for the second week in a row.
Midfielders Kyle Cooper and Ben Mason also racked up plenty of touches with Cooper's two goals helping keep the Swans in the contest.
The Hawks host Wahgunyah next week before a trip to Beechworth the following week in a clash to decide premiership favouritism.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.