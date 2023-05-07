Wodonga Raiders survived a late North Albury fightback to post a crucial win in their quest to play finals.
Leading by 17 goals at one stage, and up by 10 at three-quarter-time, Raiders were outscored 12-5 in the final term and emerged with a 48-45 victory.
A third win from four games leaves Jodie House's side fourth on the ladder while North Albury are sixth with a 1-4 record.
"There were mixed emotions for everyone," House said.
"We were certainly happy to come away with the four points but very disappointed in our closing stages of the game and the big lead we gave up.
"We should have built on that lead but a couple of things happened which changed the momentum of the game.
"Look, we had a chat about it and four points is four points.
"We'll take a lot of learning things out of that game and areas to work on."
Mackensey House and Molly McGrath led the way for Raiders, with Emily Stewart also impressing in attack.
Stewart shot 14 goals and Taylor Donelan finished with 34 at the end of a frantic final quarter of netball.
Raiders had led by nine, 12 and 10 goals respectively at the previous breaks but the Hoppers threw everything at them in the closing stages.
Lily Kelly was excellent for North, shooting 29 goals, with coach Emily Browne and Maddie Pearson also taking the fight to Raiders.
Yarrawonga were also pushed hard, by Lavington, before emerging with their 100 percent record intact at the top of the ladder.
The Pigeons went into the final break leading by 11 goals but that margin was slashed to four as it finished 58-54 to the home side.
Christine Oguche starred with 49 goals, engaging in a great battle with Hannah Symes on her 100th A-grade appearance for Yarrawonga, while Laura Davis was also prominent for the Pigeons.
Tayla Furborough and Ange DeMamiel impressed for the Panthers, who now sit 2-2 in mid-table.
ALSO IN SPORT
Myrtleford warmed up for their heavyweight clash against the Pigeons next weekend with a 65-27 beating of Wodonga at John Flower Oval.
Sophie Hanrahan continued her run of superb form at goal-keeper, while Rebecca Piazza shone at the opposite end of the court on her way to 43 goals.
Sally Botter (18) and Saige Broz (eight) completed the scoring for the Saints, while Wodonga were best served by Aleisha Coyle and Ruby Martin.
Third-placed Wangaratta proved too strong for Albury, claiming a 47-24 win at the Sportsground.
Georgia Clark shot 29 goals for the Magpies, with nine apiece for Kellie Keen and Amy Byrne, while Skye Hillier put up 15 goals for the Tigers.
Lani Wall marked her A-grade debut for Albury with three goals.
