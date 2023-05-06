Yarrawonga took another step towards a top three finish, while forcing Lavington into a dangerous spot following the 13-point win in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 6.
Doug Strang medallist Leigh Williams increased his league goalkicking lead with another four in the 10.10 (70) to 8.9 (57) home win.
"Neither side could put each other way, although we led most of the game," Yarrawonga defender Bailey Frauenfelder said.
The Pigeons are now second after their fourth straight win, with midfielder Willie Wheeler (two goals), Frauenfelder and Lach Howe in top form.
Inaccuracy had dogged the Panthers in previous losses, but they improved through Luke Garland (three) and Jack Driscoll (two).
Garland, Macca Hallows, Ewan Mackinlay and Billy Glanvill, back from a SANFL stint, featured.
Lavington sits sixth and, realistically, will need to upset either Wangaratta or Albury to complete the first round to play finals.
