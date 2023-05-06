The Border Mail
Yarrawonga defeats Lavington by 13 points in Ovens and Murray league

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated May 7 2023 - 10:05am, first published 9:18am
Cam Wilson was one of the Pigeons' best players against Lavington.
Cam Wilson was one of the Pigeons' best players against Lavington.

Yarrawonga took another step towards a top three finish, while forcing Lavington into a dangerous spot following the 13-point win in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 6.

