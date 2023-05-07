North Albury claimed its first win in 12 months and poured the wooden spoon pressure on Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 6.
The favourites trailed at home by 17 points after an inaccurate first half, but then kicked nine goals to one to post a convincing 11.14 (80) to 6.7 (43) win.
It was the club's first win since May 7, 2022, also against Raiders, although the latter gained revenge in the second round to consign North to the wooden spoon.
However, Raiders are now in the firing line to finish bottom after five rounds.
But the visitors jumped to an early lead after kicking three goals in 10 minutes.
"I think we just waited for things to happen, we didn't have the right mindset for the first quarter," North's Jackson Weidemann said.
The Port Melbourne VFL defender moved into the ruck at quarter-time and while the Hoppers dominated long periods in the second quarter, again couldn't convert.
"The plan was to go to (Cam Ellis-) Yolmen in the guts, I started on him in the middle, but he looked a bit ginger and was playing the majority forward, so the coaching staff thought to get the best out of my game was to go into the ruck," he suggested.
The Hoppers dominated the third quarter, booting 5.5 to 0.1 and added another four majors in the final stanza.
"The win is for the volunteers, our committee, the ladies in the canteen, we're down the bottom and rebuilding, so it's really special and we have to make the most of it," Weidemann offered.
Coach Tim Broomhead continued his excellent form, boom recruit Josh Minogue (four goals) and rising teenager Josh Murphy (three) impressed in deep forward roles, while Layton Taylor and Archer Gardiner also featured.
It was also the first time in the five rounds the Hoppers had passed 50 points in a game.
Raiders didn't have a multiple goalkicker, with Hayden Clarke, back from injury, and the Bracher boys - Nick and Tom - playing well.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Raiders now host resurgent grand final winners Wangaratta, while North will be quietly confident of upsetting neighbours Lavington.
