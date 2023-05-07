The Border Mail
North Albury topples Wodonga Raiders by 37 points in Ovens and Murray

Andrew Moir
Updated May 7 2023 - 11:01am, first published 10:09am
Nathan Dennis celebrates landing one of his two goals in the 37-point win over Wodonga Raiders. It was the club's first win in a year. Picture by James Wiltshire
North Albury claimed its first win in 12 months and poured the wooden spoon pressure on Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 6.

