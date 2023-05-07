The Border Mail
Border residents warned of wasp activity before winter hibernation

By Ted Howes
May 8 2023 - 3:00am
Pest control expert Chris Pianto tends to a wasp invasion at Howlong on Friday afternoon where he took care of three queens. Picture by Mark Jesser
Border residents have been warned to steer clear of European wasps which have become active in the lead-up to their queens' winter hibernation.

