Border residents have been warned to steer clear of European wasps which have become active in the lead-up to their queens' winter hibernation.
Pest controller Chris Pianto, who has received one call a day to deal with infestations, said queen wasps were busy trying to "fatten up" for their slumber during the cool months.
He said people with infestations on their properties should be careful, especially early in the day.
"If you swat one when they're particularly active, they release a pheromone that attracts all the rest of the members of the colony to you, so that's when they can swarm you," he said.
"They're one of the few wasps we have locally, that you should really not approach. People can get get lucky especially at the end of the day and you can spray them and you'll be alright.
"But I've been swarmed by them in my bee suit many, many times, I've had hundreds of them all over me - without the bee suit it would be extremely dangerous."
Mr Pianto said there had been many reports at Yackandandah of the species being active in the town's main street.
"Yack seems to have a serious problem, for the past two summers they've been hammered by European wasps in the main street," he said.
"In Albury-Wodonga it's not as bad but we always get a big influx just after Christmas, but mostly close to rivers and creeks.
"The closer you get to the Murray you're going to hell of a lot more because there's just a little bit more bushland down there as well."
He said wasp activity was expected to go into a lull in June.
"It's actually right up until sort of the end of May we see them around because around this time of year, is when the new queens are flying out looking for somewhere to hibernate over winter to start a new nest," he said.
"Most of the activity you're seeing now is all the queens flying around, trying to eat up as much protein as they can, which is why Yackandandah is getting a lot because they're eating all the dead bugs off people off people's cars as they're parked in the main street.
"They're trying to get as much food as possible because they're looking for a new place to hibernate. And then they'll emerge in late spring, early summer, and you start to see them strongly around Christmas time in the new colonies."
