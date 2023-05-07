Wangaratta is back as a premiership force after posting one of its best wins in recent years away against Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday, May 6.
Fresh from gaining an appeal after being stripped of last year's premiership for breaking the salary cap, the Pies overcame a four-goal blitz in seven minutes in the second quarter to trail by 18 points in scoring a confidence-boosting 14.11 (95) to 12.10 (82) win.
The Pies became the first grand final winner since 1938 to lose their opening three games and another loss would have all but destroyed their top three hopes, but they now sit just a win behind Albury, which has a game in hand.
"As a coach it's definitely up there with one of the best wins we've been a part of," coach Ben Reid, who missed the game through suspension, revealed.
"We had 22 contributors, over the first month we probably had some blokes who hadn't played their role as well as they could have."
Strongly built midfielder Jackson Clarke roared back to his best after a slow start to the year, while Morris medallist Callum Moore blasted a match-high four goals, including a crucial one early in the final quarter where he 'pulverised' the ball as it sailed through from 50m to smash into the back fence.
The lead changed five teams in yet another crackerjack clash, with the supreme surface at Albury Sportsground playing a leading role following earlier rain.
However, when the Tigers kicked four quickfire goals, they looked like holding the Pies at arm's length, but the visitors started and finished the third term with two quick majors to carry a one-point lead into the final break.
From there, the Pies never looked like losing, kicking another four goals to two.
Reid was delighted with his leaders.
Apart from Clarke and Moore, Richmond VFL player Brad Melville again showed his class, kicking two goals, Michael Bordignon helped bottle up Albury's attack, admittedly missing leading goalkicker Jacob Conlan, while ruck Chris Knowles battled gamely against the league's best Isaac Muller.
The Pies have also unearthed a beauty in tall youngster Xavier Laverty.
Albury started superbly, although the fact it had nine scoring shots to four and led by only 10 points at quarter-time, proved pivotal.
On-ballers Elliott Powell and Jake Gaynor were superb early, while Brayden O'Hara produced a number of trademark bullet-like passes off that lethal left, including a sizzler for co-captain Luke Daly during the second quarter surge.
However, the Pies were able to limit their influence after half-time, with former AFL player George Horlin-Smith among their best with three goals, while Jay Hillary and Kolby Heiner-Hennessy continue to impress after stints in the bush with Yackandandah and Holbrook respectively.
"It was the fundamentals and they were cleaner around the contest," Tigers' co-coach Anthony Miles replied when quizzed on what changed after half-time.
An important footnote is the AFL sling tackle has arrived in the league with a number of free kicks.
