Man in stable condition after car crashes into Lake Hume

A man is recovering from injuries after his car left Murray Valley Highway near Tallangatta early Sunday morning and crashed into Lake Hume.
Albury and Border Rescue Squad Captain Paul Marshall said the man was cut out of the vehicle just after 2.30am on May 7.
Police, Wodonga SES, Fire Rescue Victoria and paramedics attended the scene where the man's vehicle was found in waist-high water.
The man was treated on the scene for hypothermia and taken by ambulance to Albury hospital where it is understood he is in a stable condition.
"We responded for assistance, for the manpower and also for the boat, but it turns out our boat wasn't needed," Mr Marshall said.
"They managed to get him ashore because where he was wasn't as steep as they thought and they were able to get him out and onto the bank quite easily.
"It seems he rolled off the highway and that's caused quite a bit of damage to his car.
"Originally a helicopter was en route but it was poor weather so it was delayed to get off the ground, but then, shortly afterwards, they just took him to Albury."
