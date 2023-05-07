The Border Mail
Police, ambulance, SES, rescue units pull man from Lake Hume crash site

By Ted Howes
Updated May 7 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:30pm
Man in stable condition after car crashes into Lake Hume
A man is recovering from injuries after his car left Murray Valley Highway near Tallangatta early Sunday morning and crashed into Lake Hume.

