Alec and Eddy Franzke impress at 2023 Nail Can Hill Run

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
May 7 2023 - 7:00pm
Brothers Alec, 14, and Eddy, 12, Franzke, both placed in the top seven during the Nail Can Hill Run on May 7. Alec placed second, up from third in 2021. Picture by James Wiltshire
Expect the Franzke name to appear among the top spots of the Nail Can Hill Run for many years to come.

