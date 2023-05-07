Expect the Franzke name to appear among the top spots of the Nail Can Hill Run for many years to come.
Brothers Alec, 14, and Eddy, 12, announced themselves as future winners on May 7 after finishing second and seventh, respectively.
Alec was delighted to improve on his third-place finish in 2021.
"I've been doing some hill training getting ready for this," he said.
Alec had a good duel with the experienced Ashley Hoffman, who finished third.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We were running together the whole way along the flats and on the hill I kind of got away and he was about 100 metres behind me for the rest of the race," he said.
Eddy also impressed in his first attempt at the full distance.
"I've done the shorter one about four times, so it was pretty good to come seventh," he said.
Alec finished with a 39.38, while Eddy ran a 42.36 to beat Alec's time from two years ago by four seconds.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.