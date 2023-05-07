The stars were aligned and the music mesmerising for Beechworth artist Therese Shanley as she put the finishing touches to her Sir John Sulman Prize entry Under The Milky Way Tonight.
When she was chosen from 673 entries as a finalist for coveted award, she was starstruck. "I normally have music playing when I'm painting, but this time I just had that Church song going around and around in my head and I thought, right, this is the title - it's all about the stars," she said, referring to the 1988 hit by the Australian rock band.
"When they emailed me to tell me I was a finalist I was in the library with my youngest daughter and we were just doing quiet screams."
Her painting is on display in Sydney with the 45 other finalists for the prize won by Doris Bush Nungarrayi for her Mamunya Ngalyananyi.
