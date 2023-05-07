The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Beechworth artist Therese Shanley a finalist for coveted Sulman prize

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated May 7 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Therese Shanley the night before the display of all the finalists of the John Sulman Prize in Sydney on Friday, with her entry "Under The Milky Way Tonight". Picture supplied
Therese Shanley the night before the display of all the finalists of the John Sulman Prize in Sydney on Friday, with her entry "Under The Milky Way Tonight". Picture supplied

The stars were aligned and the music mesmerising for Beechworth artist Therese Shanley as she put the finishing touches to her Sir John Sulman Prize entry Under The Milky Way Tonight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.