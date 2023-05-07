The Border Mail
Paddy Stow and Laura Gillard win 2023 Nail Can Hill Run

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 7 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 2:30pm
Paddy Stow salutes the crowd to mark a hat trick of Nail Can Hill Run titles. Picture by James Wiltshire
Paddy Stow salutes the crowd to mark a hat trick of Nail Can Hill Run titles. Picture by James Wiltshire

Another chapter was written into Nail Can Hill Run history on May 7 with Albury's Paddy Stow claiming his third successive title in challenging conditions.

