YOUR SAY: Have the hospital decision makers ever been a patient there?

As much as committed staff provide experienced care, they work under difficult conditions, both cramped and below the standard that such an organisation should provide.
Tinkering with the existing Albury building would involve months, if not years of disorganisation for staff and a less than ideal healing environment for patients with intrusive noise and the inevitable vibration caused by large construction machinery continuing from early morning to late afternoon. The appalling parking situation will be decimated even further as plant needed for such a huge job will be required to be located on site.
The Albury hospital has been less than suited for purpose almost from its inception. The old adage of 'putting lipstick on a pig' to make it more glamorous is certainly relevant here as decision makers tinker with the idea of 'improving' the present building.
The developing regional centre of Albury-Wodonga deserves better this time round. It needs a 'fit for purpose' modern facility that will still be relevant and able to provide modern health care more than 30 years from now.
I was in Beechworth, up from Melbourne, on Friday evening and dropped in to The Ageing Frog for my dinner.
While waiting for my order I noticed a young guy, also waiting for his order, who every time another customer left would step across and hold the door open for them. He must have done so at least half a dozen times.
My hat goes off to you, Patrick (courtesy of the name badge he was wearing).
Too often we hear a great deal of negativity about the younger generation, but seeing courteous behaviour like this helps put things in a little more perspective.
IN OTHER NEWS:
As part of a six-person crew who planted all the freeway revegatation from the Bandiana link to Woomargama, 250,000 plants with an 80 per cent success rate, I am very proud of our achievement. We were not involved in the recent planting in Albury.
Thank goodness for the existence of the Murray-Darling Basin Authority, with high security GMW's (northern Victoria) water value increasing approx 500 per cent in zone seven in the last decade, just imagine how much more expensive that water would be now without the exemplary and brilliant management from the MDBA and GMW.
Now, fish kills in the Lower Darling, there`s only been three or four in recent years, with the most recent mega death being reported in the media right across the planet. Take a minute to think how much larger those ecological/environmental destructive events would have been without the excellent river management of the MDBA and Water NSW.
Now let's look at communities. As l recall, keeping communities intact was number three in the "triple bottom line" outcome objective of the MDBA's plan.
If you had taken a drive through the Finleys, Jerilderies, Moulameins of NSW at Christmas time 2019, you would have noticed firsthand the withering on the vine of local businesses that have lost huge volumes of income because farming folk have no longer money to spend because the water flowing past their properties was untouchable.
In the 1980s and '90s you could drive from Yarrawonga to Shepparton and count the number of dry non-productive paddocks on two hands; that same drive in 2019 you only need one hand to count the green productive paddocks. Yes, we have had three wet years across the eastern states that have buoyed these communities and farming folk temporarily, I must add the MDBA, GMW and Water NSW didn`t have a hand in that. Instead they locked up the high country reservoirs for way too long, resulting in the biggest flood events in every river system seen since the early '70s when l was flood rabbiting as a teenager and in some cases since 1956.
As stated in the media, recently Lloyd Polkinghorne attempted to attend a pre-water buyback consultation meeting in the Riverina but was not allowed access. I believe he was barred from entry as he has too much knowledge as to the negative outcome created by the "intelligent" people in MDBA. He was given 48 hours' notice of the meeting venue, out here Tanya we call that ball tampering or not playing with a straight bat.
The MDBA couldn't stand to hear about the damage to the "Barmah choke" and beyond caused by the attempts to force way too much water down the Murray to feed the thirst of cashed-up multi national owned nut plantations. Red gum forests are now flooded every year without any drying cycle, also resulting in collapsed banks, fallen trees and general sand build-up in the river bed.
Now let's talk about Goulburn Murray Water`s "sand slug", apparently it`s the result of those pesky miners in the Mitta and Upper Murray tributaries 160 years ago. Amazing how it snuck through the water discharge cone valves at Lake Hume, then ditto Yarrawonga. I think Lloyd Polkinghorne's theory sounds much more plausible, don't you?
I do hope the masses of Australians can sustain their needed nutrition on bottles of environmental water and almonds because in another decade or so if this silliness continues, we will see the end of agricultural production in northern Victoria and southern Riverina.
