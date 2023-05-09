YOUR SAY: Have the hospital decision makers ever been a patient there?

In the 1980s and '90s you could drive from Yarrawonga to Shepparton and count the number of dry non-productive paddocks on two hands; that same drive in 2019 you only need one hand to count the green productive paddocks. Yes, we have had three wet years across the eastern states that have buoyed these communities and farming folk temporarily, I must add the MDBA, GMW and Water NSW didn`t have a hand in that. Instead they locked up the high country reservoirs for way too long, resulting in the biggest flood events in every river system seen since the early '70s when l was flood rabbiting as a teenager and in some cases since 1956.