Albury Thunder's giant-killing start ended when premiership heavyweights Young delivered a 32-10 caning in Group Nine rugby league on Saturday, May 6.
The Thunder had shocked reigning top three outfits Tumut and Gundagai, but the grand finalists powered on six tries to two on the road.
"They made minimal errors and penalties and took their chances," Thunder captain Lachy Munro offered.
"They're the benchmark from what I've seen."
Cherrypickers' winger Boro Navori posted an early hat-trick and, to highlight their strength, they actually played a period with only 12 players after running out of interchanges.
"We had moments where we were on top, but a lot of the game they were rolling through us and once they got quick ball, they scored points," Munro said.
"From one to 13, they're a strong side and even their bench players did a really good job as well."
Young never allowed the Thunder to play the same style which proved effective against preliminary finalists Tumut and premiers Gundagai.
Powerhouse centre Crete Waaka and lively winger Keanau Wighton scored the Thunder's tries, while five-eighth Jade Duroux landed two goals.
The home team's middle forwards were the standout performers.
Isaac Carpenter, who had some fine moments against Tumut, continued his strong form with a number of strong carries, lightweight lock Jeremy Wiscombe consistently probed for opportunities in attack with his evasive skills, while hooker Andrew Smith had a strong workload.
The Thunder will play yet another Saturday game in round four when it travels to Southcity at Wagga's Harris Park.
Quite remarkably, the Bulls will be playing only their second game in mid-May.
The club had byes in the opening rounds and only played its first game in a 20-4 loss to Wagga Kangaroos on Saturday.
Traditionally a Sunday competition, Group Nine has changed in recent years with more Saturday matches.
All teams play just the 12 regular season games, with four byes apiece, with the Thunder playing only three Sunday matches.
The opening home win against Tumut was on a Sunday.
The return bout on July 2 is also a Sunday, with the final round away clash to Wagga Kangaroos the only other Sunday fixture.
After three rounds, Young remains the only unbeaten outfit, with the Roos, Temora, Thunder and Southcity rounding out the top five on four points apiece.
Teams are awarded two points for a bye.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Gundagai sits second-last in the eight team competition, although it is coming off its first win against Temora.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.