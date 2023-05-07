The Border Mail
Albury Thunder falls to Young in Group Nine rugby league

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated May 7 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 12:53pm
Thunder's Crete Waaka skirts the Cherrypickers out wide as he looks to find a gap in the competition leader's defence.
Thunder's Crete Waaka skirts the Cherrypickers out wide as he looks to find a gap in the competition leader's defence.
Albury Thunder's Crete Waaka is met heavily by Young's defence in the Group Nine game at Greenfield Park. The visitors won by 22 points. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Albury Thunder's Crete Waaka is met heavily by Young's defence in the Group Nine game at Greenfield Park. The visitors won by 22 points. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Albury Thunder's giant-killing start ended when premiership heavyweights Young delivered a 32-10 caning in Group Nine rugby league on Saturday, May 6.

