JINDERA remains among two undefeated teams atop the ladder after coming from behind to pip Howlong in a thriller on Saturday.
The Bulldogs endured their biggest test of the season as the Spiders won the second and third quarters to take a six-goal lead into the final break.
But last year's minor premier moved into top gear in the final term to slam on 17 goals to Howlong's nine and emerge 49-47 winners on the Spiders' home deck.
Tayla Vogel and Chelsea Harper were composed in midcourt while Jindera playing-coach Tegan Vogel said defensive pressure allowed the visitors to finish strongly.
"It was a tight match," she said.
"The ball was strongly contested at both ends.
"The defensive pressure gave our goalers a lot of opportunities when needed the most."
It leaves Jindera and last year's grand final conqueror Osborne as the only two undefeated teams after four rounds after Murray Magpies fell short at Culcairn by five goals.
Osborne were far too strong for BB Saints, winning 73-20.
The Bulldogs will face Osborne at Jindera next weekend.
In other results, CDHBU notched a 44-30 win at Henty.
The Power are now 3-1 along with the Magpies with the teams to face-off next week at Lavington.
Elsewhere, Billabong Crows got the job done at Holbrook 36-34 while Lockhart and RWW Giants played out a similarly tight game, the Demons emerging victorious 40-38.
