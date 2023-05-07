The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Albury United 2 Cobram 2: Reigning champions let a 2-0 lead slip at home

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 7 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cobram fought back from two goals down to hold Albury United to a 2-2 draw at Jelbart Park on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.