Cobram fought back from two goals down to hold Albury United to a 2-2 draw at Jelbart Park on Sunday.
The reigning champions went into half-time with a measure of control but let two points slip through their grasp as the Roar refused to lie down.
Laydah Samani scored both of Cobram's goals to leave coach Taner Tekin with a big smile on his face.
"I'm absolutely stoked," Tekin said.
"At half-time, our main focus was to keep our heads up, keep attacking the ball, keep being first to the ball and keep working for each other.
"Walking away from here with one point, after being 2-0 down, it could have gone either way but they put their heart and soul on the line and I couldn't ask for any more."
United missed a couple of early chances before taking the lead on 17 minutes; Maree Matthew latching onto Zoie Dalitz's through-ball and coolly picking out the bottom corner.
Dalitz also laid on the second goal, six minutes later, this time Molly Goldsworthy the beneficiary of her vision as she rounded goalkeeper Emily Ryan to score.
However, the visitors also had their moments in the first half and they hit back just after the hour when United keeper Samantha Clark spilled a free-kick at the feet of Samani, who tucked the loose ball away.
Cobram were level, 14 minutes from time, when the Greens failed to clear a cross from their left and Samani punished them again.
Samani almost won it for Roar late on when she ran in behind but this time Clark pulled off a fine save.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.