DEEP forwards Nick Brockley and Adam Prior delivered again for Cudgewa on Saturday but their combined 14-goal haul probably wouldn't have happened without their centre-half forward.
Josh Bartel didn't kick a goal but reeled in six or seven contested marks, and had about 24 possessions, in boggy conditions as Cudgewa overcame a slow start to win 16.12 (108) to 10.8 (68) at Bullioh.
Nick Brockley, who had to play second fiddle to his forward partner Adam Prior last Saturday, turned the tables by kicking nine while Prior backed up his seven with five more this week.
But Blues coach Drew Cameron said Bartel's game was "huge".
"It was a bit boggy, it was hard to get traction and that obviously makes scoring a little bit difficult," he said.
"But Josh's game was huge.
"You need to get that connection from midfield to deep forward.
"And without him it makes it a bit harder."
But Cameron said Brockley's performance was vintage, too.
"His hands were on and his kicking was on as well, he was kicking them from everywhere," Cameron said.
"When he's on he's almost unstoppable."
Midfield trio Darcy McKimmie, Craig Lieschke and Mitch Pynappels were also dynamic for the visitors with the only downside to the day a hamstring strain to Jimmy Cleven.
Meanwhile, reigning premier Tumbarumba recorded its first points of the year with a 12.20 (92) to 6.2 (38) win at Corryong, recruit Blake Ryan named the Roos' best.
