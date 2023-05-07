The Border Mail
Jamir Coleman continues good form as Bandits bounce back in Sydney double-header

By John Conroy
May 7 2023
Jamir Coleman continued his good form with 36 points from two games.
THE Albury-Wodonga Bandits have bounced back from their round seven heartache with two wins from their Sydney double-header.

