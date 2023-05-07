THE Albury-Wodonga Bandits have bounced back from their round seven heartache with two wins from their Sydney double-header.
The Bandits knocked off Manly-Waringah 86-78 on Saturday night with imports Mike Parks and Jamir Coleman busy, with 20 points and 11 rebounds and 19 and eight respectively.
Coleman backed up that performance with a 27-point game on Sunday afternoon, as the Bandits accounted for Hornsby Ku-Ring-Gai 95-64.
The ninth-placed Bandits face eighth-placed Illawarra next in Albury.
Meanwhile, the women's team were valiant but fell short against ladder leaders Manly-Waringah.
Captain Emma Mahady hit 20 points and reeled in nine rebounds but her team went down 86-61.
The side bounced back on Sunday with a 97-38 win over winless Hornsby.
Mahady shot 26 points at 67 per cent while Ashlee Hannan (22) and emerging youngster Liz Murphy (15) also got among the spoils.
