The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Raiders forwards and mids dominate in the wet against Murray Felines

JC
By John Conroy
Updated May 7 2023 - 8:55pm, first published 4:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raider and Murray Bushranger representative Destiny Dodd on the burst. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Raider and Murray Bushranger representative Destiny Dodd on the burst. Pictures by James Wiltshire

WODONGA Raiders managed the wet and slippery conditions to record a big win against Murray Felines at Birallee Park on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

John Conroy

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.