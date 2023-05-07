WODONGA Raiders managed the wet and slippery conditions to record a big win against Murray Felines at Birallee Park on Sunday.
Murray Bushranger representative Taylah Power booted three while Emily Schulz and recruit Courtney Hunt added two apiece in the challenging conditions, as Raiders won 9.6 (60) to 0.1 (1).
Hunt comes to the Raiders from the Sunraysia Women's Football League and now has seven goals from three outings.
"She's very silky with her skills and doesn't need to many looks to kick a goal," Raiders coach Terry Burgess said.
"She's fitted into the team really well."
Midfielders Kasey Marsden and Maddie Smith were dominant again for the Raiders as the duo continue a good partnership in the engine room.
"Kasey was really strong on the inside of the contest, the conditions worked to her advantage today.
"Her and Maddie Smith were probably our best two best midfielders.
"We played well and kicked a couple of good goals. In those conditions if you are hitting the scoreboard regularly it takes the pressure off a little bit."
The Felines were third behind the second-placed Raiders going into the game and the result suggests the North East Border Female Football League may again be a race between two, with the undefeated Lavington Panthers and Raiders now clear at the top of the table.
The pair played out another thriller last week, the seventh in a row with a margin of 11 points or less.
In the other game, Wangaratta Rovers have posted their first win of the year, with a 13.11 (89) to 3.2 (20) win over Thurgoona Bulldogs at W.J. Findlay Oval.
Recruit Kelsie Piscioneri, from Benalla Saints, booted six for the victors while vice-captain Jess Whitehead chimed in with two.
Piscioneri booted 19 goals from 10 games last year with the Saints and has several years of experience playing women's football including seven games for Melbourne University in the premier division of the Victorian Women's Football League.
Nikita Brown and Emma Gosbell also enjoyed good outings for the Rovers while Kymberley Brain, Zali Lieschke and Mackenzie Winnell were the Bulldogs' best.
Meanwhile, Yackandandah hosted the first of its women's football trial days on Sunday as the club mulls launching a team, possibly into the NEBFFL.
The Tallangatta and District club will host another women's 'come and try' session on Monday, June 5 at 6pm.
