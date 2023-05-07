It's now five wins in six matches for Melrose after they beat Albury Hotspurs 5-1 on Sunday.
Hotspurs came into the game without a recognised goalkeeper but held their own in the first half until Kade Rixon rose superbly to meet Adam Waters' deep cross with a precise looping header.
The visitors equalised six minutes into the second half, Jack McGiffen getting to Zachary Fordham's left-wing cross ahead of Josh Fluss and firing in from a narrow angle.
But two goals in seven minutes from Sam Graetz put Melrose in control.
First, Waters hooked the ball on from central midfield and Graetz took a touch before firing past stand-in stopper Leo Castles.
Melrose were then awarded an indirect free-kick inside the box for a backpass and when Stephen McDaid's powerful low strike was pushed out by Castles, there was Graetz to fire into the roof of the net.
Two late goals were harsh on Hotspurs, who never stopped battling but lacked the quality to match Melrose over 90 minutes.
Waters rolled a clever free-kick to the side of the wall and Sean Pye rifled in their fourth goal before substitute Etienne Gisubizo ran onto Justin Shukuru's through-ball, stepped inside and rifled low past Castles' right hand.
More to follow.
