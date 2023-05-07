The Border Mail
Israel Monga scores a hat-trick in Murray United's 5-2 win over Berwick City

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 7 2023 - 7:31pm, first published 7:30pm
Israel Monga found the back of the net three times for Murray against Berwick.
Israel Monga found the back of the net three times for Murray against Berwick.

A hat-trick from Israel Monga helped Murray United's under-15s to a 5-2 win over Berwick City on Sunday.

