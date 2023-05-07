A hat-trick from Israel Monga helped Murray United's under-15s to a 5-2 win over Berwick City on Sunday.
The visitors created numerous opportunities at Jack Thomas Reserve in Narre Warren and also hit the scoreboard through Richard Niyukuri and Xavier Medway.
It was a superb performance from Murray, who stuck to the game plan throughout.
The under-14s also had that winning feeling on Sunday, securing a 2-0 result away to Brunswick City.
ALSO IN SPORT
On a heavy pitch, Nurul Salami gave Murray the lead with a shot from distance before Henry Tainton found the back of the net from 35 yards.
It was a hard slog in the second half, with Brunswick applying the pressure, but Murray emerged with the clean sheet they wanted.
Sam Noble scored for the under-16s but they were down 2-1 to Brunswick, while it was the same story at under-18 level, with Dylan Bardy netting in a 2-1 loss away to Brunswick.
