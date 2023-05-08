Hundreds of talented young players from across the region descended on Kelly Park at the weekend for Netball Wodonga's annual representative tournament.
Conditions may have been cold and wet throughout the day but the 55 teams who took part in the carnival produced some high-quality action for the spectators huddled under their many layers.
Hosts Wodonga were joined on the courts by teams from the Ovens and Murray, Albury, Wangaratta, Corowa, Murray, Leeton, Myrtleford, Mansfield, Wagga and Federal from the Upper Murray League, with a further 10 clubs on the waiting list.
Wagga showed their strength by winning three of the five grand finals.
Wodonga Maroon, meanwhile, defeated Myrtleford Black 17-4 in the 13-and-under Championship division, while the Ovens and Murray prevailed 14-9 against Wagga in the 17-and-under Championship decider.
"The teams all played remarkably well and some great games were played," Netball Wodonga's Katrina Coleman said.
"Players rose to the challenge and with positive attitudes and smiles on their faces, they got out and got the job done."
Netball Wodonga's committee and volunteers excelled in running another successful tournament, making the many hours spent behind the scenes in the lead-up to Sunday all worth the effort.
"We take pride in hosting this annual competition and being able welcome teams from all around the region," Coleman reflected on the weekend's action.
"It gives the local players an opportunity to grow in their netball as they represent their town and, in a few weeks, compete at the Netball Victoria Association Championships in Shepparton on May 28."
