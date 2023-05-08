The Border Mail
Netball Wodonga annual tournament attracts 55 teams from across the region

By Steve Tervet
May 8 2023 - 3:34pm
Albury goal-attack Lily Kohn gives off a 'no-look pass' into the circle during the under-17 clash with Federal at Wodonga's annual rep tournament on Sunday. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Hundreds of talented young players from across the region descended on Kelly Park at the weekend for Netball Wodonga's annual representative tournament.

