FIVE years ago Dan Phillips got into stand-up comedy almost by accident.
He was watching Netflix show The Machine, starring Bert Kreischer, who as the shirtless comic recounts laugh-out-loud tales of his time abroad in Russia.
"Bert came out with no shirt on and a hairy chest and he was funny," he said.
"I'd never be confident enough to get my shirt off in front of an audience.
"But it did make me think you don't have to be a supermodel to be funny!"
Albury-born-and-bred, Mr Phillips signed up for a workshop run by Albury stand-up comedian Jade Fitzgerald.
"I shared a couple of stories about growing up on the Border," Mr Phillips said.
"Then I turned up to a comedy show the next Friday and I was lining up to pay, when Jade said you don't have to pay: 'You're in the second act!'"
Mr Phillips, who works at Wilson Transformers by day, said he had scratched his comedy itch ever since.
He said there was a regular crew doing stand-up comedy around Albury before the global pandemic hit in March 2020.
He said they had done monthly shows at The Bended Elbow and were part of an open mic night at Splendid Books, AMP Lane.
Around the same time Wagga-based touring comedian Dane Simpson started hosting shows at Beer Deluxe Albury, featuring headliners such as Randy Feltface and Luke Heggie and showcasing talent from Wagga, the ACT and the Border itself.
Mr Phillips said during the peak of COVID-19 restrictions, most regional comedy nights halted, and have only recently opened back up.
He said there had been little stage-time on the Border for comedians to practise their skills.
Twelve months ago stand-up comedian Josh Liston started a comedy open mic night once a month called 3rd Sunday at 6.
Since then, 3rd Sunday at 6 had changed venues twice and crowd numbers were unpredictable.
But Mr Phillips said the show had now settled into The Albion Hotel in Albury and there had been an uptick in momentum.
He said the events normally featured six to 10 stand-up acts from Wagga, Canberra and Albury-Wodonga.
"Most recently (April 16), the room was almost completely full even before the show had started, and more people kept showing up; the latecomers had to stand up as we had run out of tables and chairs," he said.
"We then had a first-timer get up, and he had the crowd laughing right away
"The crowd was so supportive and ready to laugh, and everyone performing got the whole room laughing."
The 3rd Sunday at 6 runs on Sunday, May 21, at The Albion Hotel from 6.30pm.
