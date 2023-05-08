This weekend saw the rain jackets and waterproof covers come out for the The Border Mail's photographers. In a rare occurrence the heavens opened up for the running of Nail Can Hill Run but that didn't stop local runner Patrick Stow winning the event for the third time.
Wangaratta Magpies were about to get on top of Albury as the Pies look to get their season back on track. Young were far to strong for Albury Thunder at Greenfield Park and North Albury were finally able to get on the winners board with victory over the Raiders at Bunton Park.
All photos can be purchased from The Border Mail office in Wodonga.
