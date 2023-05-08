Holbrook Football-Netball Club has taken a huge gamble for a district league club and is raffling a $500,000 Kenworth truck as a major fundraiser.
Tickets for the Kenworth Legend Sar first went on sale at the start of the year with the raffle to be drawn on Saturday, November 18.
In a 'bold move' by the Hume league club, tickets are $1000 each with a maximum of 1000 sold.
The club will profit more than $450,000 if they can reach its goal of selling a 1000 tickets by the November deadline.
Club president Anthony Churchill revealed the club had so far sold enough tickets to almost pay for the truck and was confident the major fundraiser would prove to be a huge success.
"It is a bold move for a district league club to take something of this magnitude on but after doing some research, we feel we are up to the task," Churchill said.
"So far, so good and ticket sales are going well and we have nearly reached the half-way mark.
"We are grateful that there has already been plenty of local support which we were unsure of how it would be received considering the cost of a ticket.
"If everything goes to plan we should have almost $500,000 for developments around the ground."
Churchill said the club's motivation behind the fundraiser was to raise enough cash to self-fund developments instead of relying on government grants.
"It's fairly hard to get government grants these days and we want to do a fair bit of work around the ground," he said.
"The new clubrooms were funded primarily by the government but we feel we can raise the money to finish what needs to be done.
"A new scoreboard and fencing around the ground is high on the wish-list.
"The netball club also has some jobs that they want to tick off their job list as well.
"So we want to get all these jobs done as soon as practicably possible which will not only benefit the club but the community as well."
ALSO IN SPORT:
Churchill, who owns his own trucking company, was the mastermind behind the raffle.
"I'm in the transport industry and it was my idea to stage the raffle," he said.
"I've got contacts in the industry including Twin City Trucks in Wodonga who have been a huge help in getting this off the ground.
"As have some other businesses in Albury in RC Metalcraft, DMG Electrics and Cummins.
"It has taken a lot of work to get this off the ground and getting permits in different states to allow us to hold the raffle.
"Our club secretary Lionel Plunkett has done a power of work in that regard."
Anyone interested in purchasing a ticket can by going to the website www.winakenworth.com.au
