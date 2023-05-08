A Wahgunyah reserves player has been handed one of the heftiest suspensions in Tallangatta and district league history.
James O'Keefe was recently suspended for 10-weeks after being charged with behaving in an abusive, threatening or obscene manner towards or in relation to an umpire.
The incident occurred during the recent round three clash between Wahgunyah and Mitta United at Eskdale.
The umpire involved was a club umpire.
Mitta United won the clash 22.22 (154) to 2.3 (15).
O'Keefe pleaded guilty to the charge which was heard late last month.
He did not attend the hearing with Wahgunyah officials representing him due to his absence.
O'Keefe isn't eligible to play again until round 14 on July 22.
The Lions recently forfeited their round four clash against Yackandandah but were able to defeat Beechworth on the weekend to notch their first win.
