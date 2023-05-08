WORLD-class stand-up comedian Jimeoin is returning to the Border this winter.
The English-born Irish comedian, James Eoin Stephen Paul McKeown, better known as Jimeoin, rose to prominence in Australia during the early 1990s.
Award-winning Jimeoin has a cheeky, no-gimmicks and superbly observed sense of humour.
He always leaves his audiences in stitches across Britain, Europe, the US and his own adopted homeland of Australia.
Having appeared on The Royal Variety Performance, Live at the Apollo, Sunday Night at the Palladium and Conan O'Brien, nothing beats seeing Jimeoin live.
He will bring his smash-hit touring show Jimeoin: The Craic to Albury Entertainment Centre on Friday, July 21, at 7.30pm.
Jimeoin last appeared on the Border five years ago.
He performed Jimeoin - The Ridiculous at The Commercial Club Albury in May 2018.
Pre-sale tickets to the Albury show are now on sale until 10am tomorrow.
For bookings visit Albury Entertainment Centre box office in business hours or online at alburyentertainmentcentre.com.au.
Next month Lano and Woodley will bring Moby Dick to Albury Entertainment Centre.
Together Lano and Woodley have created some of Australia's most-loved comedy shows.
Their love/hate relationship has fuelled countless ovations and slews of awards, finding new fans and devoted followers everywhere they go.
South of the border, Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow pulls into Wodonga this month.
A stellar line-up of comedians will perform at The Cube Wodonga on Friday, May 19, at 7.30pm.
