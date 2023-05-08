The Border Mail
Home/Entertainment/Local Entertainment

The Wolfe Brothers coming to Beer Deluxe Albury in spring

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
May 8 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian country music duo The Wolfe Brothers will bring their national tour to Beer Deluxe Albury on Friday, September 1. Inset: Special guest Gord Bamford
Tasmanian country music duo The Wolfe Brothers will bring their national tour to Beer Deluxe Albury on Friday, September 1. Inset: Special guest Gord Bamford

AUSTRALIAN country music duo The Wolfe Brothers are making tracks for the Border as part of their new national tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.