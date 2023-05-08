AUSTRALIAN country music duo The Wolfe Brothers are making tracks for the Border as part of their new national tour.
Tom and Nick Wolfe, who rose to prominence after placing second in season six of Australia's Got Talent, announced their Livin' The Dream Australian Tour 2023 on Sunday.
They will perform at Beer Deluxe Albury on Friday, September 1.
The tour announcement comes hot on the heels of the release of the their sixth studio album Livin' The Dream, which entered the ARIA charts at #1 Country album, #1 All Genre Australian Artists chart and #8 on the overall ARIA Chart.
The title track was released in October and spent six weeks in the #1 position, making it the group's 18th #1 single on the National Airplay Chart. They followed up with the release of their ode to women called Here's To The Ones in February.
Tom said the song was dedicated to their mum who passed away last year.
"It is also to our wives Ally and Tani," he said.
"But it is also for all of the incredible women who are as selfless, caring and loving as they are!"
With six Golden Guitars, they are now the most awarded country rock duo in Australia.
