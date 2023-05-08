Kade Rixon has proved there's no substitute for class after starting his first game of senior football since 2021.
Rixon, who turns 35 this year, was named in the Melrose side to face Albury Hotspurs and opened the scoring in a 5-1 win at Melrose Park.
Following a couple of appearances off the bench, Rixon showed some nice touches and rose superbly to head home Adam Waters' cross for his first goal back in the purple shirt.
The former coach is refreshed following some time away from the sport and is looking forward to playing his role in what Melrose hope will be a campaign running deep into finals.
"The best decision I made was to step aside and spend some time at home with the kids," Rixon said.
"The stars have aligned this year, the kids are a little bit older now and they have an absolute blast coming down here and watching.
"The boys didn't try to contact me all year to come and play, they just floated the idea and I just said 'let me get my body half-right and if I come back and play, I come back and play.'
"To their credit, they've been really good with me."
The return to Melrose of Rixon's step-brother, Sean Pye, was another factor in his decision to pull the boots back on.
"It's been something in the works for a little while now," Rixon said.
"The next one is (brother) Trent, hopefully he can come back now and play bits and pieces.
"The ball's now in his court, it's in the works, so we'll see how that plays out."
Melrose sat bottom of the ladder the last time Rixon played but their win on Sunday was a fifth in six games to leave Josh Fluss and Brett McLennan's side third in Division 1, a point off the top.
"It's a lot different now than when I left a couple of years ago," Rixon said.
"Brett and Flussy have done really well to rally everyone and even the way they've managed Sean, coming back from GV Suns, I know Sean quite well and I thought he might struggle coming back into an AWFA environment but he's embraced it and the boys have jumped on with him.
"Between the three of them, we've got a really good little culture happening.
"We've got a couple of real young boys at the club now who are very sharp and it highlights how old you actually are!
"The plan is for me to ease into it and if I can play off the bench at the back end of the year, that would be great, otherwise I'm happy just to watch the boys go to work."
The next four games will be a true test of Melrose's credentials, with Boomers (twice), Cobram and Wodonga Diamonds coming up before the end of June.
