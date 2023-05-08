The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Kade Rixon comes out of retirement in a major boost to Melrose

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 8 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kade Rixon scored the first of Melrose's five goals against Albury Hotspurs on Sunday, capping his first senior start since 2021. He's been reunited on the field with step-brother Sean Pye this year. Picture by James Wiltshire
Kade Rixon scored the first of Melrose's five goals against Albury Hotspurs on Sunday, capping his first senior start since 2021. He's been reunited on the field with step-brother Sean Pye this year. Picture by James Wiltshire

Kade Rixon has proved there's no substitute for class after starting his first game of senior football since 2021.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.