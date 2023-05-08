A NEW public changing room, a first for Albury-Wodonga, lets disabled people be better off when needing to change clothes and shower.
The area, part of a toilet block at Lavington's National Foresters' Grove, was officially opened on Monday May 8, 2023.
Albury Access Committee member Liz Yates, who uses a wheelchair and had input into the design of the room, was thrilled.
"This has been a long time coming," Ms Yates said.
The space includes an adult-sized changing table, with a hoist to allow patrons to be lifted on to it, and a shower which Ms Yates described as "awesome".
The room is the first of its type in Albury-Wodonga, with the nearest one at Holbrook's Ten Mile Creek.
Albury mayor Kylie King said it would be a boon for travellers and locals.
"Everyone needs the right to be able to access a toilet conveniently and those with severe disabilities have told us pretty clearly that it can be a real issue for them to find a place for them to be able to access the bathroom in a respectful way," Cr King said.
The room can only be opened through a Master Locksmiths Access Key, known as a MLAK, which will be available from the Albury Council offices and Lavington library.
It can also be bought from a locksmith and also used at other so-called Changing Places sites across Australia.
Ms Yates welcomed the security measure to stop unnecessary use and the possibility "it could get wrecked".
Cr King said having the key would give "peace of mind".
"Anyone travelling really throughout the country who has this key, not just locals, but visitors are able to access this place and know that they've got all the facilities they need, from a change table to a shower even, to a hoist," she said.
A second room is planned for a new toilet block at Hovell Tree Park and Wodonga Council has plans for a similar set-up.
