New changing room for disabled opens at Lavington park

By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:35pm
Albury mayor Kylie King holds on to the control for a hoist as she joins Liz Yates in the new room for disabled people to change and shower in. Picture by Mark Jesser
A NEW public changing room, a first for Albury-Wodonga, lets disabled people be better off when needing to change clothes and shower.

