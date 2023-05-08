Victoria's commissioner for LGBTIQ+ communities Todd Fernando has been announced as one of the keynote speakers at this year's Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice.
Mr Fernando, the first openly queer and Indigenous commissioner in Australia, will add his unique voice to the Solstice story for the June 21 event at Albury's QEII Square.
The theme for this year's event, now in its 11th year, is storytelling.
Co-founder Annette Baker says storytelling sits at the very heart of what the Winter Solstice is about.
"We share our own stories," she explained.
"We share stories of those we have lost. We share stories we have never shared before with strangers, friends, family, and our community.
"Storytelling brings us all closer together even in the darkest of times."
In making his presentations, Mr Fernando's focus is on "speaking the truth" - of both his own experiences and the stories others share with him.
The man who grew up in the central western NSW town of Condobolin, has said his upbringing gives him a unique perspective into the challenges facing young LGBTIQ+ people in rural and regional areas.
That insight is particularly crucial given LGBTIQ+ Australians are statistically more likely to experience mental ill-health and be at risk of suicide.
In Mr Fernando's discussions with the state coroner, he has come to understand just many young queer people have taken their lives.
"For them to feel like they have no other option ... I can't help but think about that," Mr Fernando said.
"Young people are not in a safe space."
It's why Mr Fernando believes that one of the most important aspects of his leadership role is to be visible - so that others can see themselves reflected.
"I think about all those people who yearn for visibility but don't get it," he has said.
Mr Fernando will take the Solstice stage with two other speakers, who will be announced by Survivors of Suicide & Friends in the coming weeks.
Mrs Baker said it was incredible to think the event had reached its 11th milestone; the community gathering was born from a desire to shine a light into the darkness and pain of suicide and promote awareness and understanding of mental ill health.
"Our hope now with the Winter Solstice is that it is acknowledged in a bigger, broader sense," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.