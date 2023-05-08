The Border Mail
Todd Fernando to speak at 2023 Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice

By Jodie O'Sullivan
May 9 2023 - 3:30am
Storytelling is the theme for this year's Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice on June 21 where Todd Fernando has been announced among the line-up of speakers. PIcture supplied
Victoria's commissioner for LGBTIQ+ communities Todd Fernando has been announced as one of the keynote speakers at this year's Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice.

