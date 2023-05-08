The Border Mail
Connor Newnham to form part of Kiewa-Sandy Creek's midfield rotations

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 8 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:30pm
Connor Newnham spent time in the midfield for the Hawks on the weekend.
Connor Newnham is set to spend more time in the midfield for Kiewa-Sandy Creek this season.

