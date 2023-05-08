Connor Newnham is set to spend more time in the midfield for Kiewa-Sandy Creek this season.
The star Hawk spent the final term against Chiltern on the weekend in the midfield after improving his fitness over the off-season.
The Swans kicked the first three goals of the last quarter against the Hawks to hit the lead at the 12-minute mark of the term.
With the match-up for grabs, Hawks coach Jack Neil persevered with Newnham in the middle.
It proved to be the right decision with Josh Hicks booting two goals alongside Jack Haugen, Jake Hicks and Dillon Blasczyk to ensure the Hawks won by 27-points.
Neil revealed the Hawks' versatility was one of their biggest assets.
"We spoke a lot about guys playing multiple roles this season and being able to create different looks to keep the opposition guessing," Neil said.
"So a lot of guys will be playing different positions and Connor is no exception."
