ALBURY'S mayor has blasted a "last-minute" move by the NSW government which leaves a $342,000 gap in her city's next budget.
Kylie King used a mayoral minute at the council meeting of Monday May 8, 2023, to seek support for action against a "damaging increase in emergency services levy costs".
The Labor government has scrapped a subsidy on the levy, provided by the Coalition previously, which means it will rise by $77 million across NSW in 2023-24.
In Albury that will mean an extra $342,000 will need to be found, with that figure equating to 19 per cent of the extra rates income the city was banking on in 2023-24.
The levy helps meet the cost of fire brigades and the State Emergency Service.
Cr King won 8-1 support for her motion to write to the state's Treasurer, Emergency Services Minister, Local Government Minister and Albury MP Justin Clancy to express "strong opposition to the NSW government's last-minute decision to impose an enormous emergency services levy cost increase".
Labor-aligned councillor Darren Cameron was the sole naysayer.
The correspondence will also call for the restoration of the subsidy, decoupling the levy from the annual rate peg and developing a "fairer" method to fund emergency services in consultation with local government.
The council will also write to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal, which sets the rate peg, stating the levy jump will spark "additional financial stress" for the city.
Albury's latest draft budget is out for public comment and due to be finalised in June 2023.
