CHANGES to a long-stalled development on a former petrol station site in Pemberton Street have been approved by Albury Council.
Councillors on Monday May 8, 2023, voted 8-1 for modifications to allow work to resume on the property after it was stopped in May 2019 due to original conditions set in 2018 not being met.
The latest change centres on a two-metre cut in the height of a setback, from 8.19 metres to 6.19.
Neighbour and previous objector Julie Garoni said she supported the move and hoped this time developer Ron Emptage met the conditions in a speech to council done remotely.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Emptage expressed frustration with the drawn-out process before being told by mayor Kylie King to "stick to the facts" in his presentation to council which was done in person.
He later told The Border Mail he hoped work would resume on the site in the next three months.
Councillor Darren Cameron voted against the approval after raising concerns about an unwillingness to accept the previous lack of conformity to plans.
He said the city should now adopt a "zero tolerance policy" to those who fail to abide by approvals.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.