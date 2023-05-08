The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Council backs changes to stalled Pemberton Street site

By Anthony Bunn
May 9 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The incomplete building in Pemberton Street subject to a stop work order. The project is now set to be completed after Albury Council approved fresh changes.
The incomplete building in Pemberton Street subject to a stop work order. The project is now set to be completed after Albury Council approved fresh changes.

CHANGES to a long-stalled development on a former petrol station site in Pemberton Street have been approved by Albury Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.