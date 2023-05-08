The Border Mail
Cummings to be fit for Illawarra clash as Bandits decide to drop player search

JC
By John Conroy
Updated May 8 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 3:54pm
Star guard Lochlan Cummings missed the Bandits' game against Hornsby in Sydney on Sunday but will be fit for this week's crunch match against finals rivals Illawarra.
STAR guard Lochlan Cummings will play in the Bandits's big match against Illawarra Hawks this Saturday after hurting his ankle in game one of the Albury-Wodonga club's double-header in Sydney on the weekend.

JC

John Conroy

