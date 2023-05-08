STAR guard Lochlan Cummings will play in the Bandits's big match against Illawarra Hawks this Saturday after hurting his ankle in game one of the Albury-Wodonga club's double-header in Sydney on the weekend.
Cummings - who is averaging a fraction under 18 points this season - "tweaked" the ankle in the Bandits 86-78 win against Manly-Waringah on Saturday night.
He missed the Albury-Wodonga side's Sunday victory against Hornsby but he is a "definite" starter for this week's big clash at Lauren Jackson Sports Centre against wounded powerhouse Illawarra Hawks.
"He's definitely going to be back out there," Bandits coach Haydn Kirkwood said.
"That was just a bit of an ankle tweak on Saturday night and we didn't think we would risk it for Sunday just considering the opposition we've got this week with Illawarra.
"We want to make sure he's right for that game."
From Sydney, Cummings has been a mainstay in the Bandits' starting line-up since crossing from Joondalup Wolves in Western Australia for the 2022 season.
Illawarra, which boasts some former NBL players, started the season with five wins from six games but has dropped the last three.
Meanwhile, the Bandits have decided not to fill the vacancy created by recruit Shaquille Maharaj's early-season exit to China's three-on-three competition.
The Bandits had the option of adding a player before a May 31 deadline but will instead focus on their existing roster.
"We've decided to stick with the roster we have and give the guys that were further down the bench more of a run and try, and develop them," Kirkwood said.
In the absence of Cummings on Sunday, bench players Tom Crowe and Sam Hawkins enjoyed some game time with Crowe posting six points while Hawkins made three rebounds and three steals from about 12 minutes each.
