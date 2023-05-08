The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Magistrate says man's threats to kill himself were a form of 'coercive control'

By Albury Court
Updated May 8 2023 - 5:28pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Argued with his ex-wife in her home, then he broke her mobile phone yet again
Argued with his ex-wife in her home, then he broke her mobile phone yet again

A man's threat to kill himself during a domestic violence incident was "a form of coercive control".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.