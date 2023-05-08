Argued with his ex-wife in her home, then he broke her mobile phone yet again

A man's threat to kill himself during a domestic violence incident was "a form of coercive control".
Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin made the observation during her sentencing of the 28-year-old on Monday, May 8.
Cody Russell Richardson's offending, she said, was aggravated by the fact it happened in the victim's Lavington home with children present in the house.
The offender, who now lived at Echuca, pleaded guilty to contravention of an apprehended violence order and destroy or damage property.
Police told the court the pair had been in a relationship for about eight years and had been separated for the past 12 months.
He went to her house, after a week away for work in Sydney, on Friday, May 5, about 11.30pm.
The victim was in the shower, with the two children in the lounge room awaiting their father's return.
Richardson went into the woman's room and asked if it was OK for a friend to stay for the night.
She could tell he was "highly intoxicated" and so refused.
Richardson became angry and left the house to take the friend home.
Soon afterwards he returned to the victim's home and picked up her mobile phone, scrolling through her messages.
Richardson saw one message she had sent to a friend that, police said, was simply a "general inquiry".
"However, (he) took this as 'cheating' and became verbally aggressive towards the victim and was raising his voice."
They began arguing in the kitchen then took their argument outside.
She demanded he return the phone, having had him damage handsets in the past.
As she continued her demands, Richardson yelled at the woman and then said he was going to kill himself.
He contacted police and told them he had a knife that he was going to use on himself.
Richardson broke the phone and was standing in the middle of the road when police arrived.
Ms McLaughlin convicted Richardson and placed him on a nine-month community corrections order, with supervision.
