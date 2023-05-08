Spate of break-ins and thefts in Beechworth examined by police

Police are investigating a string of break-ins and thefts in Beechworth.
Properties, including about 10 sheds at three storage facilities on Crawford Street, High Street business Beechworth Machinery, and private properties were targeted on Monday morning.
A blue 2014 Subaru Forester with plates 1BM 6TY was stolen from Last Street, a motorbike taken from the machinery business and unknown items stolen from the storage sheds.
Crime scene officers attended the town on Monday to investigate.
The incidents are being investigated by Wodonga detectives.
"Wodonga Criminal Investigation Unit detectives are investigating after a number of burglaries and thefts which occurred in the Beechworth area in the early hours of 8 May," a spokeswoman said.
"Investigators are seeking assistance from the public who may have seen or heard something overnight in the vicinity of Crawford Street between midnight and 4am, including anyone who may have dash cam footage, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
