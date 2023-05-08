The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Spate of break-ins and thefts in Beechworth examined by police

By Blair Thomson
May 9 2023 - 3:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are investigating a string of break-ins and thefts in Beechworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.