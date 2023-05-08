Albury's Ross Pawson has been named in the NSW Blues squad for 2023/24.
The 28-year-old former Lavington quick has been rewarded for several strong seasons in Premier Cricket and 2nd XI state matches by earning his first state deal.
Pawson, who made his Big Bash debut for Sydney Thunder against Brisbane Heat last summer, is one of several new faces in the 25-strong Blues squad which will start training at Cricket Central in Sydney next month.
He picked up 60 wickets for Northern District last season at an average of 15.97.
Pawson is joined in the squad by Blake Macdonald, from St George CC, who forced his way into the Blues side for the final Sheffield Shield game of 2022/23.
"Both Blake and Ross have deserved their contracts through sheer weight of runs and wickets at Premier Cricket and Second Xl level," Cricket NSW chief of cricket performance Greg Mail said.
"Their contracts show that when players consistently perform at that level, we will look at those performances positively."
Pawson started playing grade cricket in Canberra after leaving the Border to start university and spent three years with Ginnindera.
After taking a job at Knox Grammar School, he relocated to Sydney and worked his way into the first grade side at Northern District.
A text message to Michael Klinger opened the door for him to take part in a Blues intra-club match in 2021 and the tall right-armer been pushing his case ever since.
Border cricket fans got the chance to watch Pawson in the flesh when he lined up for ACT/NSW Country in a 2nd XI match at Alexandra Park in Albury last year.
Pawson joins a NSW bowling attack which now includes Jackson Bird after the former Test seamer called time on his Tasmania career after more than a decade.
Also contracted for 2023/24 are Oliver Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hackney, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Moises Henriques, Baxter Holt, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha and Chris Tremain.
Greg Shipperd is the new head coach of the Blues.
