BEHIND THE SCENES: Introducing the men and women who make Wodonga Bulldogs tick

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated May 9 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:05pm
Wodonga president Mick Mathey, along with Max and Wilma Reid, Sharlene Cassidy, Keith Ainsworth, Dave Allen, Christine Beattie and 'Wazza' Golding are working to ensure the Bulldogs remain just as healthy by the time one-year-old Texan Mathey is playing. Picture by Mark Jesser
The rain is teeming down on a cold, grey May day at John Flower Oval but there is an unmistakeable buoyancy about the Wodonga Bulldogs from the moment I walk through the gate.

