The rain is teeming down on a cold, grey May day at John Flower Oval but there is an unmistakeable buoyancy about the Wodonga Bulldogs from the moment I walk through the gate.
Four straight wins for Jordan Taylor's senior footballers, and eight if you count their surging finish to 2022, have piqued my interest as to how a club which finished bottom of the ladder just three seasons ago has turned its fortunes around so dramatically.
But as club president Mick Mathey begins to introduce me to some of Wodonga's unsung heroes and background workers, I soon realise that what's happening off the field is a source of just as much pride as the results the club is seeing on it.
It's the little things which make a big difference, as secretary and canteen manager Christine Beattie explains.
"The players are all put on a roster at the beginning of the year, they come in and serve the food and I just do the 'behind the scenes' work and help them out when they're stuck," Beattie said.
"They do a really good job - and it's their club.
"I can go and ask any footballer or netballer, when we're busy, and they'll come in and help, it's not a problem.
"We even have a couple of boys that come down early in the morning, they arrive here at 7am, senior players, just to help.
"Nobody asked them, they just come and they go in and they help make the salad rolls.
"Adam Jorgensen is one, Matty Wilson's another one, and Isaac Cassidy.
"Our culture is very good.
"It's a real family culture and everybody wants to help.
"I have people always asking me 'what can I do to help?' which is lovely or they'll see me running around and say 'tell me what I can do.'
"It's more than just football and netball.
"We've had a couple of funerals here and between the funeral and the wake, I've had 6-8 footballers who have given up their time and helped us strip down the tables.
"Even after bingo, if we've got a function the next day that I need the rooms set up for, the boys will come down here at 10pm and vacuum; it's just wonderful.
"There's a real buzz around the club at the moment and we've had a culture change.
"The biggest thing I've noticed is the willingness of the boys and the netballers to put their hands up to help."
Beattie cited Taylor's influence as a major driving force behind the shift and it's a name which also crops up very early in my conversation with an enthused Mathey.
"We haven't played finals for 14 years and we reached a stage where we had to do something," Mathey said.
"We had to look outside and get a higher-profile coach.
"We've always had good junior players and a lot of them are playing ones today but we lacked those high-profile recruits and we felt we needed to go outside and find a high-profile coach to attract those players.
"We got onto Jordan because, one, he's a very good player and, two, everyone we spoke to said his leadership was second to none.
"We recruited him knowing he'd just had hamstring surgery but that wasn't a big factor for us because we were recruiting him as a coach first.
"His professionalism and the way he talks to the players, the way he's built a bond with those players and the way he's been able to attract players, the ones we need, he's been fantastic for the club.
"He's just an outstanding character."
But how and why did that drought exist in the first place?
"There's probably a lot of different factors," Mathey admitted.
"We've always had those good young Wodonga kids but, as you would have seen with Albury, Yarra and Wang, they've got those high-profile recruits you need to even compete.
"We've always had good juniors kids but we just lacked that polish, that real top-end sort of player and it's been a slow process.
"Recruiting players these days, the first thing they do is go online and say 'you finished bottom of the ladder, you've won two games for the year, why would I want to come and play for you?'
"So that's where Jordan came into it, with the relationships he'd built with players he's played with or known since junior sport.
"They can't speak highly enough of him and that's why they're here, because of Jordan."
Taylor, working his way back to fitness, is running around in the reserves as we speak, with Sharlene Cassidy overlooking proceedings from her vantage point in the netball canteen.
Two young players continue to serve the customers while we talk.
"I really try to make this fun for the young ones to come in and enjoy it," Cassidy said.
"I don't want it to be daunting so we play music and have a good time.
"It is fun to volunteer.
"My children (Isaac and Jett) are 22 and nearly 20 and they're starting to get involved now.
"It's a great life skill, not always taking but actually giving back."
Away to our left, netball primary carer Dave Allen and A-grade team manager Keith Ainsworth are busy getting ready for the third of five games being contested by Wodonga and Myrtleford today.
"The girls are a ripping bunch of kids and young ladies and they're just fun to be around," Bulldogs record games holder Ainsworth said.
"This has been my club since 1987.
"It's my second home - my wife would say it's my first home - the place where I grew up and I just love everything about it.
"This is a joint where you can come when life's not treating you that well.
"You can come and forget about your troubles and hang out with your mates.
"Any new boys or girls that come to the club get looked after and it's an awesome place to be.
"Every single club would be the same but this is our club and it's how we roll."
To hear Allen talk is to know he bleeds maroon and white.
"Once you put a Wodonga shirt on, we don't care what you are outside, you're us and we'll look after you," he said.
"The club will be a home for you.
"I've got no children playing here but it's the people who keep me coming back.
"I looked after Keith as a trainer when he was playing and now I'm looking after Keith's daughter (Ellie).
"When you're Wodonga, you're Wodonga.
"Whether you win, lose or draw, you come back next week and there will be a smile here waiting for you."
Whatever is happening inside your club, external perceptions can take a while to shift but sponsorship co-ordinator Brad Andrews says the tide is most definitely turning.
"I'm starting to see everyone wanting to be part of this club again," Andrews said.
"When I sell a sponsorship package, I've got businesses coming to me because they want to be part of this club.
"It's 14 years since we've played finals but success is now coming back to the club again.
"It's the footage you see, it's Border Mail reports, it's all positive and everyone wants to be part of it.
"When a business comes at you, wanting to be part of the football club, you know you're doing something right.
"When you're getting recruits who are now in their third year here, we're doing something right.
"Family members are coming down for the weekend to be part of the footy club and business are now starting on jump on board.
"Everyone wants to be part of success.
"On Anzac Day, we had 3000 people here and when you start seeing things like that, you know something's going right.
"I started four years ago with $40k turnover, I'm now over $100k.
"Most of us on the committee are now four years in so there's stability at the club which has really driven us forward."
But for all the focus on improving the standards and culture within these four walls, Wodonga certainly can't be accused of navel-gazing, with an increasing appetite for engaging with the local community away from the sporting arena.
"We have a cafe set up here once a month for dementia, we do afternoon tea for them and they come here for a few hours," Wilma Reid explained.
"The hospital are also using the club now.
"They'll often come down here and have development days and they've just enquired about having more functions here."
"They freshened the whole hall up and took away the blokey feel about it," husband Max Reid added.
"What we're finding is that people with outside interests like the feel of the place, it's not testosterone-fuelled any more.
"We've done several funeral services, Probus meets here and all of this was set up for bingo last night."
But make no mistake, Max and Wilma are fiercely passionate about seeing the Bulldogs back in premiership contention.
"There's a small coterie of supporters that helps us get several better quality players here every year," Max said.
"We reckon that players like Angus Baker and Charlie Morrison have lifted the whole club.
"Our own boys play better football and, as a consequence, we've won our last eight games.
"It's been a bit of a slog but we're pretty excited now.
"The change we're noticing is the younger people are pitching in and helping.
"We've got players up there in the canteen now, serving people, they'll go and play in the firsts and some of them will be back in the kitchen helping after the game.
"You do not see that very often in Ovens and Murray football."
"There's people coming along to watch the football that haven't been here for years," Wilma added.
"Once you start winning, the locals start coming back and you see so many Bulldog shirts around now, where you didn't beforehand."
Property manager Warwick 'Wazza' Golding has grandchildren playing seniors, reserves, thirds and A-grade netball with other family members running the kiosk, organising afternoon tea, running and administering netball teams respectively.
"It's one big family!" he laughed.
"Our players are really good men.
"Most of them have good jobs, a good family behind them and they've got good principles.
"We haven't got any ratbags.
"Our coach doesn't go out at half-time and yell and scream at them, he talks to them constructively and the boys take it on board.
"That spreads right throughout the club."
Mathey, now in his fourth year as president, should also take some of the credit.
"You do feel a responsibility because it's a big job," Mathey said.
"But I've always felt like it's a privilege to be president of a football club, whether it's here, Tallangatta, Mitta or Beechworth.
"Sometimes there's no-one to do it, so somebody else will just step up and do it, and that's fine, but I think it's the other way round.
"It's not something I take for granted; you go every year to the AGM and if the members aren't happy with you, they vote you out."
Wodonga has beaten Myrtleford to go 5-0 at the top of the ladder. So does Mathey share the excitement?
"No, I don't," he smiled.
"The spectators and members get excited and that's fair enough, because it breeds excitement and everyone gets up and about but as the president, you can't take your eye off the ball.
"You do count the wins and say 'good, there's another one' but at the end of the day, I'll still be back up here on Sunday, emptying out the bins."
