RUTHERGLEN is gearing up for an influx of buskers and visitors this weekend.
The second annual regional heat of the Australian National Busking Championships (ANBC) will take place on Main Street on Saturday.
Destination Rutherglen chairman Damien Adams welcomed the return of the national championships for the second year.
"Last year we introduced busking to Rutherglen," he said.
"The community and local businesses welcomed new visitors and the busking community to town.
"We're now looking forward to building on last year's foundation and growing our 2023 event."
With more than $10,000 in prizemoney, buskers will compete in six categories including: primary student, secondary student, best band, open category, people's choice and special judge's awards.
The heritage Main Street of Rutherglen will be closed to traffic on Saturday from 10.30am until 4pm.
The street will take on a carnival atmosphere with live music, street performers, plenty of different food options, a pop-up wine bar from the Winemakers of Rutherglen and a range of market stalls.
Visitors will be able to stroll at their own pace along the street, listening and watching the buskers perform at 13 different busking stations.
They can pull up a chair, grab something to eat, maybe a glass of wine and enjoy the free entertainment throughout the day.
It's a great day out for the family with free face painting on offer for children.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Also, as a lead in for the Rutherglen busking event, ARTS Rutherglen will present the indie folk band Little Quirks live at the Rutherglen Memorial Hall on Friday night.
Doors open at 6pm with music from 7.15pm.
Bring your own snacks.
No BYO alcohol - wine and beer available.
Bookings via trybooking.com
There will also be an open mic jam at Rutherglen's Star Hotel on Friday night and again on Saturday night.
The busking awards presentation will run from about 5pm, when a busker's buffet will also be on offer.
Winners of each category of Rutherglen's regional heat then have the chance to compete in the national finals, which run at Cooma, NSW, on November 25.
Regional heats will also be held at Stanthorpe, Queensland, Peak Hill, NSW, Cooma, NSW, Kilmore, Victoria, Noosa, Queensland, Gladstone, Queensland, The Entrance, NSW, and Braddon, ACT.
The championships were first held to celebrate music and street performance culture at Cooma in 2012.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.